Of an extremist government and people

An editorial in Haaretz later noted that “the Azaria trial brought the Israeli discourse, both among the general public and among government office-bearers, to a new extreme, both with regard to the current place of law in Israeli society and also with regard to the question of what takes precedence — mob rule or the rule of law”. The editorial pointed to “a closely-fought battle on the slippery moral and ethical slope down which the Israeli society is sliding”. Azaria is not the son of all of us and he is a murderer, granting him a pardon, the newspaper went on to say, would be a step that the mind cannot accept.