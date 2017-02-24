North Korea’s palace intrigue

The state media haven’t mentioned Kim Jong-un’s name in the reports on the death of a North Korean citizen in Malaysia, but word of the assassination has most likely circulated among elites. While Kim Jong-nam has not appeared much in the state media since falling out of favour with the regime more than 15 years ago, he was well known among elites and North Koreans who have spent time abroad — diplomats and, of course, defectors. These are the people who Kim Jong-un may have wanted to reach.