No exit from a hellish world

Meanwhile, they are left broken in back and spirit, not only by poverty and destitution, but the existentially terrifying realisation that they have no way around, through or out of their plight. In a situation like that, you feel stuck in place till you grow old and die. Yet, even more terrifying, is knowing that your condition is not triggering in you a fight-or-flight response. Far from it, for you know you have neither the means to fight nor a place to flee to. Instead, you let your despair take control of your senses.