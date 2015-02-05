Netanyahu’s quasi-state or non-state solution

Some prominent Israelis envision Jordan becoming the lynchpin of a Jordanian-Palestinian confederation designed to ensure any Palestinian state or enclave does not fall into the hands of Hamas, Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) or Iran, but there is little appetite in Jordan for taking on such a hefty responsibility which could upset Jordan’s demographic balance. The idea is to attempt to lure the monarch with billions of dollars in investments. Most concerning of all is the concept of the enforced transfer of the Palestinian population that’s been knocking around in one form or another since Israel’s creation but, despite the cleansing of Palestinians from occupied east Jerusalem, has not been implemented wholesale as yet.