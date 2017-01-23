Nanotechnology is here. Let’s be careful with it

One of the applications of nanotechnology that is already here is the carbon nanotubes, which are very thin sheets of carbon that are rolled to make a tube, giving it such strength as “hanging an elephant by a thread”, as the famous example goes. Such materials are being introduced in the design and manufacturing of new cars and aeroplanes, making them both sturdy and lightweight, thus yielding significant improvements in safety and fuel economy. You might be surprised to learn that these materials are also being used in sports (tennis balls and rackets) and clothing, and in the future — we are told — garments with “nanobots” will be transformable by simple touches, by changes in the ambient light, or other effects.