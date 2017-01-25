Mythology still rules Uttar Pradesh politics

The Yadav family saga is not only a reflection of the Mahabharata but also that of the epic Ramayana, which also started as a family feud between the many wives of King Dasharatha, Rama’s father. His wives wanted to oust Rama from inheriting the throne and protect the interest of their respective sons. Rama was asked to undergo 14 years of penance and spend his life in a forest along with his wife Sita, away from the materialist comforts of the kingdom.