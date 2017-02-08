Moving US ‘embassy’ to occupied Jerusalem is bad politics

This is the new diplomatic language everyone wants to hear. For the region at least its music to the ears, with everyone, including funnily enough, the Israelis — who have much to get out of the move and would be symbolic to their clamour for occupied Jerusalem being their undivided capital — can breathe normally again. Jordanian officials have long described that the decision to move the US embassy, if taken, would be “catastrophic” to the region, certainly would be a redline, fuel popular anger and give more ammunition to extremism and to terror organisations like Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant). It would bring the region to square one with potential for more violence.