Microbes, a love story

What about the more brotherly or sisterly type of love — the yearning to be near others of our kind, to not be alone? That, too, may have a microbial component. Animals that congregate in groups, like us, invariably share parasites and other infections. But they may also spread health-promoting microbes. In fact, some surmise that the need to share probiotic microbes could have partly driven the emergence of sociality in animals. Certain salamanders nest in groups to share microbes that protect their eggs against pathogenic fungi, for instance. Some bumble bee colonies share symbiotic microbes that ward off parasites. “People tend to think of diseases, like the flu virus, spreading through social networks,” Elizabeth Archie, a biologist at Notre Dame, told me. “But a lot of the microbes you have are potentially useful. So maybe good things as well as bad things are spreading through the same modes.”