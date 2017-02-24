Meet the five Trump ‘Administrations’

But the fact is we’re living in a world being shaped by vast accelerations in technology, globalisation, climate change and population growth, and government’s job is to enable more citizens to thrive in such a world and cushion its worst impacts. These are the facts on which I base my conclusions. In this age, leaders have to challenge citizens to understand that ‘more is required of them’ if they want to remain in the middle class — that they have to be life-long learners. It’s an age when the governments that thrive the most will be those that are as open to the world as possible. It’s an age where the best leaders build trust at the top, and between themselves and their people, because trust is what enables teams to move fast and experiment more. It’s an age when to make America great requires doing big hard things, and big hard things can only be done together. And it’s an age when, because of the speed of change, small errors in navigation by a leader can send us hurtling far off track.