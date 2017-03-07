Meet Sergey Kislyak, the world’s most forgettable man

Who can say what is discussed in his meetings? Those who were in them cannot recall. When people speak to him, they become different people. They receive new hats. They stop being campaign advisers and become Senate committee members only. They are transformed — and then the memory vanishes. Other people will carelessly allege that Kislyak’s conversation with Sessions was a series of simple surface pleasantries about the election, not an in-depth discussion, and definitely unofficial, but those in the room will not even say that.