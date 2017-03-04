May’s true strength lies in her grasp of British culture

Cultural conservatives took a while to realise how marginal they had become and how derided they were by the new mainstream. But doyens of the new mainstream also failed to grasp that they were an establishment now, even if they didn’t feel like one. The 1997-2010 administration did not dismantle old hierarchies, but nor was it just a prolonged exercise in Tory seat-warming. It oversaw the final stages of a campaign against deference and repressive moralism variously expressed since the 1950s by angry young men on the stage, shaggy-haired rock’n’rollers on the radio, women’s lib, anti-racism marchers, alternative comedians and commissioners of “edgy” drama on Channel 4. And yet, despite many victories, liberal culture warriors never lost a sense of themselves as rebels with a duty to affront — even offend — traditional attitudes wherever they lurked.