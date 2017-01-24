May must tread carefully with novice US president

Since 1941, British PMs have generally maintained their influence over the policies of US presidents by differing only behind the scenes and giving support whenever it mattered. Sir Winston Churchill bowed to Franklin Roosevelt in accepting what he disliked in the post-war division of Europe; Tony Blair enthused about removing Saddam Hussain to be the most influential ally of George W. Bush. All have sought to avoid the fate of Anthony Eden over Suez, exposed and humiliated after being abandoned by Dwight D. Eisenhower. They have been helped by the fact that, ever since Pearl Harbor, the strategic thinking of Britain and America has usually been in natural alignment.

But in the Trump administration, May faces something no other recent predecessor has encountered in the White House: A different world view, a contrasting approach to a wide range of issues and a potentially serious divide on matters of fundamental importance. Her first priority has to be to persuade and influence the US president on those subjects on which he and his embryonic cabinet have not expressed a settled view. It is not at all clear, from their comments in recent weeks, what price they are prepared to pay for improved relations with Russia, or if they will ditch the nuclear deal with Iran. As they get to grips with these issues, forceful arguments from the British prime minister can make a difference, before major mistakes are made. For if Trump gives Russian President Vladimir Putin the cover to divide and intimidate Europe, or provokes a nuclear arms race in the Middle East, the security of all western nations will be seriously damaged. The trickiest task of all, however, is to exercise that influence — and push for a US-UK bilateral trade agreement — while creating the space for public differences on other issues. This requires a recasting of the normal rules of how London and Washington work together. For instance, May has rightly dedicated herself and Britain to championing global free trade. That is something Trump is determined to destroy. A new understanding is needed that Britain will differ on this issue, without recrimination or accusation of betrayal. If trade were the only such difficulty, a vast and crucial matter though it is, this problem would be manageable without immense difficulty. But on a wide range of other matters, the "America First" philosophy reiterated in Trump's inauguration speech threatens to open a split with long-standing allies. In particular, all the signs are that Trump and his advisers are set on a path of confronting the growth of Chinese power. May is not exactly a starry-eyed fan of China, whether for its political system or its territorial claims against other Pacific nations. But she and most global leaders will doubt the wisdom of tearing up the main areas of cooperation between the US and China, such as on climate change and trade, abandoning the foundations of the West's relationship with Beijing reached by former US president Richard Nixon in 1972, and intensifying rivalry across the board. Over the coming months, such differences may become very stark indeed. The necessary recasting of the special relationship will have to permit a wider divergence between British and American leaders on some major issues than most of us have known in our lifetimes. That, like all problems between friends, is best explained early on to avoid resentment later. The British PM and the US president both need to show they can work together. If she influences him on some of these vital issues, both will get credit — her for persuading and him for listening. And in addition, as they contemplate the vastness of our common interests and heritage, they should quietly promise to avoid attacks on each other and their respective countries when they inevitably disagree. For they are now the custodians of a friendship between nations that is beyond price. In this volatile century, it will most certainly be needed again. — The Telegraph Group Limited, London, 2017 William Hague is a former British foreign secretary and was Conservative party leader when the euro was introduced.

