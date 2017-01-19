Manning’s pardon is vintage final act by Obama

Obama’s decision to grant clemency to Manning is a hard call. She has clearly suffered. The New York Times has reported that Manning has twice tried to kill herself while in a military prison at Fort Leavenworth. Her 35-year sentence was the longest one ever handed out in a leak case. At the same time, there has never been a leak of this scale in US history — with the exception of former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden, who lives today as a fugitive in Moscow.