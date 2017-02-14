Machines can replace millions of bureaucrats

In the UK, they estimated some 861,000 such jobs could be eliminated by 2030, creating £17 billion ($21.4 billion; Dh77.92 billion) in savings for the taxpayer. These would include people like underground train operators — but mainly local government paper pushers.

This week, Reform, the London-based think tank dedicated to improving public service efficiency, published a paper on automating the public sector. It applied methodology developed by Osborne and Frey to the UK’s central government departments and calculated that almost 132,000 workers could be replaced by machines in the next 10 to 15 years, using currently known automation methods. Only 20 per cent of government employees do strategic, cognitive work that requires human thinking — at least for now, while artificial intelligence is as imperfect as it is. Most of the rest are what the Reform report calls the “frozen middle” — levels of hierarchy where bureaucrats won’t budge without approval from above.