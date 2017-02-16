Let your children love books

It is around those early teen years that the book bug either bites or jumps. I have heard so many times that parents cannot persuade their children to read and others who are relieved that their children never seem to have their nose out of a book. I don’t think there is a one-size-fits-all remedy for encouraging children to read, but I do think a major factor is encouraging them to read their own choice of material at their own pace. Whether that is an advert, a comic, a magazine or a recipe book, any reading is good reading and what previously seemed a ‘must do’ chore becomes a ‘can do’ treat. And what a treat a good book is and what a tragedy when the last page is turned.