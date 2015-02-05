Let’s not rule out a revival of Communism

Soon, popular views of 1917 changed entirely: Unfettered markets seemed natural and inevitable, while Communism appeared to have always been doomed to Leon Trotsky’s “dustbin of history”. There might be challenges to the globalised liberal order, but they would come from fundamentalism or China’s state capitalism, no longer a discredited Marxism.

Today, as Russia marks the centenary of the February Revolution — prequel to the November coup of Lenin’s Bolsheviks — history has turned again. China and Russia both deploy symbols of their Communist heritage to strengthen an anti-liberal nationalism; in the West, confidence in free-market capitalism has not recovered from the financial crash of 2008, and new forces of the far right and activist left vie for popularity. In America, the unexpected strength of the independent socialist Bernie Sanders in last year’s Democratic race for president, and in Spain, the electoral gains of the new Podemos party, led by a former Communist, are signs of some grass-roots resurgence on the Left. In 2015 Britain, Marx and Engels’ 1848 classic, The Communist Manifesto, was a best seller.