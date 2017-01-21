Let’s not dig the moat for Trump’s America

Americans are at a fragile moment in the history of their republic. Their political order is weaker than it has been at any time in living memory and possibly weaker than it has been at any time since 1860. There may be those who welcome the decline of the political order, because they consider it corrupt, ineffective and hostage to special interests. And, well it sort of is all those things. But I don’t welcome its decline, when no one is offering a better alternative to take its place. It is very easy to identify the flaws with an existing order, but much harder to put something better in its place, as the communists found out to the sorrow of millions of people.