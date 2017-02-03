Let refugee policy be based on facts, not fear

As the mother of six children, who were all born in foreign lands and are proud American citizens, I very much want America to be safe for them, and all of America’s children. But I also want to know that refugee children who qualify for asylum will always have a chance to plead their case to a compassionate America. And that the US can manage its security without writing off citizens of entire countries — even babies — as unsafe to visit America by virtue of geography or religion. It is simply not true that America’s borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the US without close scrutiny.

Refugees are in fact subject to the highest level of screening of any category of traveller to the US. This includes months of interviews, and security checks carried out by the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Centre, the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department. Furthermore, only the most vulnerable people are put forward for resettlement in the first place: Survivors of torture, and women and children at risk or who might not survive without urgent, specialised medical assistance. I have visited countless camps and cities where hundreds of thousands of refugees are barely surviving and every family has suffered. When the United Nations Refugee Agency identifies those among them who are most in need of protection, we can be sure that they deserve the safety, shelter and fresh start that countries like America can offer. And in fact only a minuscule fraction — less than 1 per cent — of all refugees in the world are ever resettled in the US or any other country. There are more than 65 million refugees and displaced people worldwide. Nine out of 10 refugees live in poor and middle-income countries, not in rich western nations. There are 2.8 million Syrian refugees in Turkey alone. Only about 18,000 Syrians have been resettled in America since 2011. This disparity points to another, more sobering reality. If we send a message that it is acceptable to close the door to refugees, or to discriminate among them on the basis of religion, we are playing with fire. We are lighting a fuse that will burn across continents, inviting the very instability we seek to protect ourselves against. We are already living through the worst refugee crisis since the Second World War. There are countries in Africa and the Middle East bursting at the seams with refugees. For generations, American diplomats have joined the United Nations in urging those countries to keep their borders open, and to uphold international standards on the treatment of refugees. Many do just that with exemplary generosity. What will be America's response if other countries use national security as an excuse to start turning people away, or deny rights on the basis of religion? What could this mean for the Rohingya from Myanmar, or for Somali refugees, or millions of other displaced people who happen to be Muslim? And what does this do to the absolute prohibition in international law against discrimination on the grounds of faith or religion? The truth is that even if the numbers of refugees America takes in are small — and the US does the bare minimum — it does so to uphold the United Nations conventions and standards it fought so hard to build after the Second World War, for the sake of America's own security. If Americans say that these obligations are no longer important, they risk a free-for-all in which even more refugees are denied a home, guaranteeing more instability, hatred and violence. If Americans create a tier of second-class refugees, implying Muslims are less worthy of protection, they will only fuel extremism abroad, and at home, they will undermine the ideal of diversity cherished by Democrats and Republicans alike: "America is committed to the world because so much of the world is inside America," in the words of Ronald Reagan. If America divides people beyond its borders, it divides itself. The lesson of the years we have spent fighting terrorism since September 11, 2001, is that every time America departs from its values, it worsens the very problem it is trying to contain. Americans must never allow their values to become the collateral damage of a search for greater security. Shutting the door to refugees or discriminating among them is not America's way, and does not make us safer. Acting out of fear is not our way. Targeting the weakest does not show strength. All Americans want to keep America safe. So they must look to the sources of the terrorist threat — to the conflicts that give space and oxygen to groups like Daesh (the self-proclaimed Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) and the despair and lawlessness on which they feed. We have to make common cause with people of all faiths and backgrounds fighting the same threat and seeking the same security. This is where I would hope any president of a great nation would lead on behalf of all Americans. — New York Times News Service Angelina Jolie, a filmmaker, is the Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

