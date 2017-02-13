Learning from the feminist government in Sweden

We are in a transition period in which women’s economic and political influence is strong and there is growing consensus in the international community for equality. T oday’s resistance can be seen as a reaction to this success, and as proof that the struggle for the rights of women and LGBTQ people is a battle that must constantly be fought The most controversial issue is also the most basic: the right to decide over your own body, sexuality and reproduction. There are still many women who are unable to decide whom to marry, whom to have sex with or when to have children. This is absurd, and should be relegated to the annals of history. The question remains: who should decide over a woman’s body, if not herself?