Latvia won’t surrender to threats

But we will give a warm welcome to the British personnel who come to Latvia for forthcoming military exercises. No one in Britain should be fooled by Russian propaganda: Nato is not recklessly “ramping up” its presence in its frontline member states. Nor are we hotheads eager for conflict. On the contrary, we have the most to lose. Our allies’ presence on our soil is not an aggressive move: It is simply a deterrent. Deterring attack is the best way of ensuring peace.