Labour’s problems are staring it in the face

And so to some positives. In Stoke-on-Trent Central, there is a justified sense of relief about Labour having seen off Ukip, and the conclusive proof it represents that the latter party are largely useless at by-elections (or, come to think of it, elections of any kind). Though we should always be wary of voices claiming that United Kingdom Independence Party (Ukip) have been dispatched for good, in the light of Paul Nuttall’s almost comical campaign, there is a clear sense of his party’s supposed threat to Labour in its working-class heartlands amounting to much less than some people would like to think.