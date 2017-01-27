Just when all eyes are on Washington, up springs a challenger to Merkel in Berlin

The mood of the German general election campaign now seems likely to change. Under Gabriel, the SPD would have been closely associated with two terms in government as Merkel’s junior coalition partner, from 2005 to 2009, and then from 2013 onwards. During this time, the SPD has been able to achieve some of its long-standing policy goals (notably the introduction of a national minimum wage), but has found Merkel in firm occupation of the centre ground of German politics, leaving its own ministers trailing. At a stroke, with Schulz’s candidacy, the SPD appears a more exciting prospect, no longer so closely associated with workmanlike support for Merkel’s government and no longer bound by cabinet responsibility and discipline. German voters’ party preferences tend to shift only slowly, and the SPD still has a mountain to climb. But now the campaign will be far more vigorous, and the SPD’s challenge more plausible. The party has struggled to lay a glove on Merkel, but that may just change.