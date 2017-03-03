Judicial poison could decide France’s fate

Subsequent accusations about Fillon’s children have followed in a drip-drip-drip every Wednesday, accompanied by new judicial lines of inquiry, while the public was shocked at the sums involved at a time of mass unemployment, even though the jobs, if not fictitious, would be legal. That French judges have a political bent is no secret. A France 3 TV team once filmed a wall of pictures and caricatures of mostly right-wing personalities, including Sarkozy, headlined ‘Le mur des cons’ (‘The wall of imbeciles’) at the headquarters of their main union, Syndicat National de la Magistrature.