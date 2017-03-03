Jeff Sessions must go as well

That may or may not have been the case (individual senators ordinarily do not discuss committee business with ambassadors of other countries, particularly America’s adversaries). Regardless, Sessions did not truthfully and completely testify. If he had intended to say that his contacts with the Russians had been in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee and not for the Trump campaign, he could have said that. He then would have been open to the very relevant line of questioning about what those contacts were, and why he was unilaterally talking with the ambassador of a country that was a long-standing adversary of the US.