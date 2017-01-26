It’s time to harness angry feminist energy and inject it into welfare policy

As this is partly unknown policy territory, the commonwealth should consider piloting the UBI in the Northern Territory as it has been the site of an eight years-plus expensive trial of the BasicsCard. This would create interesting comparisons as a non means-tested UBI is the polar opposite to BasicsCard, which controls access to benefits for Indigenous Australians. Despite considerable government support by both the LNP and ALP governments, the extra control model has so far failed to offer measurable benefits. As the main evaluation stated: The largest and most in-depth evaluation of income management was the evaluation of New Income Management in the Northern Territory. This found that the programme had not achieved its objectives and appears to have created dependence.