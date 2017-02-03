It’s time for Labour to be bold and challenge the Brexit lies

The party is much more united about what should happen next in the Brexit process than it was over the core question of how to treat the Article 50 bill. So now it has to get out and fight, with two objectives in mind. MPs need to be able to have a plausible conversation with their voters about the cost of leaving the EU for them and their families and their jobs and the services on which they rely. Equipped with the information and arguments, and maybe alliances with the European left, they are in the best place to achieve the least harmful departure that can be engineered.