It’s rightists vs left-liberals in media slugfest

But the times have changed. The ascendance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), based on what Vice-President Hamid Ansari has called “religious majoritarianism”, from the 1990s, has disassociated right-wing politics from the unwashed masses and made it acceptable on the elite circuit, especially in the Lutyens’ power zone in Delhi. The BJP has also taken advantage of its position in the corridors of power to plant saffron ideologues in the groves of academe, even if they are regarded as unworthy of the posts by the leftist intelligentsia.