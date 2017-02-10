Israeli president strikes a different chord

While speaking of the need to end the impasse with the Palestinians, Rivlin is known as a staunch supporter of Jewish colonies. He has made two visits to the council of Jewish colonies in the occupied West Bank since he became president in the midst of Israel’s war on Gaza Strip in 2014. He has openly declared that “[colony] in the land of Israel represents the right of the Jewish people to the land of its fathers and grandfathers”. He reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to fight what he called as the wave of terrorism against Jewish colonists. In both visits, he tended to make a connection between the “liberation of Jerusalem and the West Bank” i.e. the 1967 war, and what he termed as the return of the Jewish people to its land.