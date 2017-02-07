Israel rejoices in unbridled colony expansion amid Trump’s havoc

Israel is almost in a state of political euphoria — not only are the superfluous references to a ‘peace process’ and a Palestinian state over, but they now have a free hand to build illegal Jewish colonies in occupied Jerusalem, unhindered. New bills are springing in the Israeli Knesset to annex even the Jewish colonies rendered illegal by Israel’s own definitions, and to remove any restriction on new colony construction and expansion.

Of course, Trump's administration has no qualms with that; in fact, this falls perfectly within the agenda of the new rulers of the United States who now control the legislative and executive branches. The Trump administration has actually gone further, pledging to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to occupied Jerusalem, again in complete disregard for international law. Friedman was elected for that post precisely to administer that decision, the dangers of which the inexperienced, demagogic politician, Trump, seems to overlook. If Trump persists in this decision, he is likely to unleash an episode of chaos in an already volatile region. The move which is now reportedly in the 'beginning stages', is not merely symbolic, as some have naively reported in western mainstream media. True, American foreign policy has been centred mostly on military power, and rarely on historical fact. But Trump, known for his thoughtlessness and impulsive nature, is threatening to eradicate even the little (although vague) common sense that governed US foreign policy conduct in the Middle East, and is likely to regret the unanticipated consequences of his action. Countries around the world, even those considered allies of Israel such as the United States, reject Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem and the Israeli invitation to relocate their embassies. While some in mainstream western media are already predicting "a fresh wave of Palestinian violence" should the relocation occur, the new US administration must think carefully before embarking on such a self-destructive move. In a recent interview with 'Fox News', Trump restated the tired jargon of how 'badly' Israel has been treated and that relations between Washington and Tel Aviv have been 'repaired.' However, he then refused to talk about moving the embassy because "it's too early." Perhaps Trump was side-stepping to avert a crisis. Yet, that was a downgraded position from that of his senior adviser, Kellyanne Conway, who had recently stated that moving the embassy is a "very big priority." Even if the embassy move is delayed, the danger still remains, as Jewish colonies are now growing exponentially, thus compromising the status of the city. The fact is that Trump's lack of clear foreign policy that aims at creating stability — not rash decisions to win lobby approval — is a dangerous political strategy. Trump's intention to reverse the legacy of his predecessor, should not mean that he should begin his legacy by inviting more violence and pushing an already volatile region further into the abyss. Dr Ramzy Baroud has been writing about the Middle East for over 20 years. He is an internationally-syndicated columnist, a media consultant, an author of several books and the founder of PalestineChronicle.com. His books include 'Searching Jenin', 'The Second Palestinian Intifada' and his latest 'My Father Was a Freedom Fighter: Gaza's Untold Story'. His website is www.ramzybaroud.net.

