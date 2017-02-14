Is Theresa May up to the job of Prime Minister? Here’s how to tell

There is a Shakespearean dimension to the way British prime ministers meet their tragic destinies. The seeds of their downfall are sown as they rise to the top. Thatcher glittered in the October 1974 election when, as shadow environment secretary, she pledged to abolish rates, the unpopular property tax. A few months later, she was leader. Yet, when she finally abolished the rates as prime minister, replacing them with the poll tax, the policy destroyed her. Cameron appeased Eurosceptics in his leadership contest by pledging that Conservatives would leave the centre-right grouping in the European parliament. He won, and then appeased them again as leader by holding the referendum that killed off his political career. Blair was propelled to power by his belief in third-way politics, an attachment that led him to the quagmire of Iraq as he sought to back the US and yet persuade it to work with the United Nations — his fatal third way. May rose to the top via the Home Office, where she had a particular focus on immigration. Now she views Brexit partly through the prism of her formidable tenure at that department, making free movement constraints her red line. Will this be the trigger for another tragic sequence? The experience of her predecessors suggests it might. One of the dark lessons of leadership is that in their beginnings lie the seeds of their end.