Is Europe parting ways with the US?

Instead, Trump likes to pose himself as a realist; a man who understands the world better than politicians, generals and career diplomats. The US needs to fend for its immediate self-interest, not that of others and this is how one should understand his slogan ‘America First’. From this stand, the US should deal with big powers directly and unilaterally; i.e. Russia, India, Germany and China, and renegotiate bilateral trade agreements that better serve America’s interests.And when it comes to dealing with a crisis that may not threaten US interests directly, Trump could opt for an isolationist approach. This is one way he may look at Russia’s annexation of Crimea and its harassment of the Ukraine. In his view, the EU is weak, dysfunctional and vulnerable as the influx of mainly Muslim refugees into European countries in the past few years has underlined. Trump’s election rhetoric, the Brexit outcome and his surprising victory last year have fuelled the populist movement across Europe and emboldened far right parties, most of which are anti-EU, anti-immigration and Islamophobic.