Is America truly indispensable? Time to find out

In Europe, not to put too fine a point on things, it is difficult to imagine any government official much caring what the US has to say about the Syrian refugee crisis anymore. That might change if Trump is really serious about establishing a safe zone for refugees inside Syria, but once the military explains the costs and risks of such a policy to him it is difficult to see Trump being any more enthusiastic about that option than Obama was before him. The result will be Russia, Turkey and Iran moving into the inevitable vacuum.