Is almond milk really milk?

The debate over what can and can’t be called milk has played out in courts, with judges so far siding with the plant-based milk industry. In 2013, Judge Samuel Conti of US District Court in San Francisco, dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit that claimed that almond, coconut and soy milk were mislabelled because they do not come from cows. Conti said the claim “stretches the bounds of credulity”, and it was “simply implausible that a reasonable consumer would mistake a product like soy milk or almond milk with dairy milk from a cow”. He said the lawsuit was reminiscent of an earlier case in which a woman claimed she was misled by Cap’n Crunch’s Crunch Berries cereal because she thought it contained real fruit (that case was thrown out).