Iran must do more to address anxieties

Why did the Rouhani and Zarif calls for dialogue to address “anxieties” in the region fell on deaf ears? Simply because GCC states, among others, no longer trusted Iran. Indeed, after international sanctions on Iran were lifted when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPAO) came into effect in 2015, some were concerned that Tehran’s actions to destabilise the Middle East would not stop. When Tehran tested ballistic missiles, “anxieties” increased exponentially.