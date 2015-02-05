Instead of leaving a job, why not take a pause?

So I made it a requirement to shower once a day, make my bed and get out of the house by 10am. I also had to spend at least an hour a day outside the house doing something I enjoyed, like yoga or hiking. And I made sure to spend no more than 30 minutes at a time on my computer. Taking these simple steps enabled me to clear my head and become more sure of who I really was. I achieved a level of introspection that simply would not have been possible while dealing with the daily urgencies of the office.