Inspiring women leaders in health care

It is also important to mention the late Salma Al Sharhan, the first Emirati woman to take up a career in nursing. Sharhan overcame gender stereotypes and inspired a new generation of local women medical practitioners. As a shining beacon in nursing, her legacy still motivates thousands of young women to enter the profession. These women, and many more, prove that women have a lot to offer in health care leadership, yet there still appears to be a gender gap within the workplace globally. The 2016 Women in the Workplace report, which examined gender disparity in companies showed only 43 per cent of women think becoming a top executive will significantly improve their ability to impact the business, compared to 51 per cent of men. The same report also highlighted a lack of confidence in women, with half of women reporting they interact with a company leader weekly, compared to 62 per cent of men