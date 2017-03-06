Indian space technology comes of age

The first cryogenic study team was put together in 1982, then in 1991 a deal was signed with the Soviet company Glavkosmos to buy cryogenic engines as well as the technology to make them in India. This agreement, however, was cancelled because it ran afoul of the Missile Technology Control Regime — the MTCR was drawn up specifically to prevent the spread of missile-related technology. So later this year when India’s GSLV Mark 3 with its own cryogenic engine, CE-25, blasts off, it will have thumbed its nose at the world. Indeed India’s odyssey in mastering cryogenics is well captured by Irish space writer Brian Harvey in his book Russian in Space — the failed frontier.