India and UAE: Shared vision for the future

And yet, these agreements and MoUs only represent the tip of the iceberg. The larger part lies in the myriad sub-plots that are coalescing to form the bigger picture. Some foreign policy analysts will take note of Modi’s departure from protocol to receive Shaikh Mohammad at the airport in Delhi and in the warmth and energy of the embrace that was visible not only to those of us who were privileged to be present at the scene, but also to a much larger audience through the lenses of the assembled media contingent. Others will reflect on the extensive one-on-one meeting between the two leaders and their animated conversations during the formal lunch and dinner banquets. Or dissect the convergence of views reflected in the extensive joint statement and the robust language used by the two leaders in their remarkable joint op-ed to signal their opposition to terrorism and religious extremism. Their conversations also reflected their shared respect for diversity, religious tolerance and inclusion. They wrote, “We have been unequivocal in our rejection of religious extremism and the atmosphere of hate and terror that it has produced. We have been equally forthright in condemning terrorism in all its manifestations and in refusing to accept false justifications for terrorism in the name of religious or political objectives.”