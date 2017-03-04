In leaked documents, the case for Trump’s Muslim ban takes another huge hit

The new document obtained by Maddow weakens the central rationale for the ban, which is to put a temporary delay on entry into the US for the express purpose of tightening up America’s vetting procedures. DHS’s conclusion appears to be that vetting procedures in particular are not that useful in screening out people who radicalise later, and that most foreign-born emigrants to the US who become violent extremists, fall into that category. “There’s nothing they can set up at the border to tell you years down the road who might become ... a radical and violent person years from now,” Maddow observed.