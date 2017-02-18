In an age of robots, schools are teaching our children to be redundant

There is no single system for teaching children well, but the best ones have this in common: They open up rich worlds that children can explore in their own ways, developing their interests with help rather than indoctrination. For example, the Essa academy in Bolton gives every pupil an iPad, on which they create projects, share material with their teachers and each other, and can contact their teachers with questions about their homework. By reducing their routine tasks, this system enables teachers to give the children individual help.