If it’s Thursday, it must be Grandpa Alan

So, on Mondays, the boys get driven by mum, or dad (depending on who’s won or lost the toss to do the driving) to the local creche, or the early childhood centre. They are usually cranky when they are picked up again later in the evening. Tuesday is a stay-at-home day in the company of strict Grandma Jess who drives nearly 70 kilometres to babysit. Grandma Jess is the kind that will brook no nonsense. During the day, in her charge, she will ensure that both Tim and Andre get schooled in a series of rules and regulations: “What do you say when you want some more?” “Please, Grandma Jess.” “And what do you say after you’ve been given some more?” “Thank you, Grandma Jess.” Play time, rest time, meal times ... they all have a very strict dimension with Grandma Jess. She is one of those “on the dot” sticklers for punctuality. If the boys are meant to be in bed resting or even napping after lunch by 1pm, you can bet that with Grandma Jess they’ll be in bed by that time, to the minute.