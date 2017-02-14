Husbands are deadlier than terrorists in the US

Last year, Americans were less likely to be killed by terrorists than for being Muslim, according to Charles Kurzman of the University of North Carolina. The former is a risk of approximately one in 17 million; the latter, one in 1 million.

The bottom line is that most years in the US, ladders kill far more Americans than terrorists do. Same with bathtubs. Ditto for stairs. And lightning. Above all, fear spouses: Husbands are incomparably more deadly in the US than terrorists. And husbands are so deadly in part because in the US, they have ready access to firearms, even when they have a history of violence. In other countries, brutish husbands put wives in hospitals; in the US, they put them in graves. Yet, Trump is raging about a risk from refugees that seems manageable, even as he talks about relaxing rules on another threat, guns, that is infinitely more lethal. “I will get rid of gun-free zones on schools,” Trump said last year. “My first day, it gets signed, OK, my first day.” Trump hasn’t in fact signed such an order, but his Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, backed him up at her confirmation hearing last month, saying that guns might be necessary in schools because of “potential grizzlies”. Then there’s Sebastian Gorka, a White House aide to Trump, who wrote a book in which he suggested that Americans engage in their own private counter-terrorism strategy: “Consider applying for a concealed-carry permit.” One reason to think that this isn’t great advice: Gorka was arrested at Reagan Airport in Washington last year for trying to bring a gun through security. This didn’t prevent him from getting a White House job. The House of Representatives this month voted to end a restriction on people with severe psychiatric disorders buying guns. Likewise, there is a strong push in Congress — backed by Trump Jr., the president’s son — to end long-standing curbs on the purchase of silencers. The younger Trump and other advocates say that silencers would reduce the danger of hearing loss from gunfire. “It’s about hearing protection,” Donald Jr. explained in a video for SilencerCo, a Utah company that makes silencers. “It’s a health issue, frankly.” He expressed admiration for silencer technology and frustration that “I don’t get to use it in the People’s Republic of New York.” The truth is that we don’t have much evidence on the impact of silencers (partly because the gun lobby tries to block research on gun safety). But the sale of silencers has been restricted nationally since the 1930s because of fears that they help criminals avoid attention after shootings, and the National Rifle Association’s battle for them seems to be rooted in its broader campaign to eviscerate gun laws. The evidence does suggest that if we really want to make Americans safer, then we should require universal background checks before gun purchases (22 per cent of guns are purchased without background checks). We should work hard to get guns out of the hands of people subject to domestic violence restraining orders, or people with recent histories of crime or alcohol or drug abuse. We should also require trigger locks or safe storage of guns, especially in houses with young children. We should crack down on gun trafficking and straw purchasers. So let’s not be diverted by shiny things and furious tweets. With his travel ban, Trump is peddling an ineffective policy that is morally repugnant, even as he marches towards a looser policy on guns that is likely to result in more school shootings, more shattered families and more lives lost. Those graves will last long after Trump’s tweets are gone. In other news, I’m delighted to announce that the winner of my 2017 win-a-trip contest is Aneri Pattani, a senior at Northeastern University and an ace student journalist. We will probably report together on global poverty issues in West Africa in June, focusing on Liberia, with a separate trip looking at the United States’ poverty. Congrats to Aneri and a special thanks to the Centre for Global Development for helping sift through hundreds of applications. — New York Times News Service Nicholas Kristof is an American journalist, author, op-ed columnist and a winner of two Pulitzer Prizes. More from Thinkers Trump presidency is not crippled

