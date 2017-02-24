How will ‘America First’ play out in the Middle East?

Israeli analyst Ariel Bolstein recently wrote that former US president Barack Obama began his term in office with his ill-fated Cairo speech, in which he tried to extend a hand to the Muslim Brotherhood Movement. He said Trump now begins his term by meeting Netanyahu. What a big difference, he commented. Bolstein said “that setting a date for the meeting with Netanyahu (February 15) sends a symbolic message to Israel or its leader. Israel is an important ally of America. Trump, (Bolstein) went on to say, had promised that things will change dramatically and Israel will not have to be afraid of betrayal of its major friend (i.e. America), especially in the United Nations (Security Council and General Assembly and all UN agencies). The time has come, he said, to honour promises, and as seen in other issues, the new American president meets his promises perfectly well”. He at least tries! Yet, Buchanan was insightful in his previously-mentioned article by concluding that “having America publicly reassert herself as Israel’s best friend, with ‘no daylight’ between us, could have us ending up as Israel’s only friend — and Israel as our only friend in the Middle East. Bibi’s (Netanyahu) ‘Israel First’ policy must one day collide with America First”.