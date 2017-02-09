How to help an immigrant who’s under attack

Lastly, please don’t be offended if you don’t get a thank you. Immigrants aren’t Disney princesses — being stuck in a humiliating, even terrifying situation that requires a stranger to intervene on your behalf isn’t an occasion for rejoicing. I didn’t thank the young woman who gave me a jacket in a Viennese shelter because I couldn’t comprehend that someone would hand out free clothing with no strings attached. I didn’t thank the hotel owner who helped persuade the Austrian police to release my mother and sister who were detained for peddling trinkets because I was terrified beyond words. I didn’t thank every sponsor who welcomed us to America because after six months of drifting through the world as a refugee, I was sick of being a charity case.