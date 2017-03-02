How New Zealand lost its brief summer

But this year, we were deprived. The light touch of summer passed us by. Work began without enviable holiday stories to share, golden shoulders to show-off, or sandy romances to remember. There was no romance this summer — there was just rain. “I feel really angry,” said my friend, on the last day of summer. “I’ve been in a bad mood for weeks,” she moaned, pulling her woollen jacket tight around her hunched shoulders. “I just want to lie in the grass with a novel. I need that.”