How Israel bulldozes its way through democracy

The residents suggested a compromise: Create an Arab neighbourhood within the new town so that their community could remain intact. The state rejected this idea: Hiran was to be for Jews only. A few weeks ago, I had reason to call my wife from the Naqab again. This time, I was in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. On January 18, as I stood with the residents of Umm Al Hiran, Israeli police who had arrived to demolish the village pepper-sprayed me and then shot me in the head and the back with baton rounds. These bullets, which are about 3 inches long and one-and-a-half inches in diameter, have a hard plastic base and a high-density foam tip. Supposedly non-lethal, they have caused numerous serious injuries, including skull fractures and eye loss, and have been associated with at least one fatality. In my case, the bullet missed my eye and only grazed my skull.