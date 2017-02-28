How China can stop the next global pandemic

When it comes to meat and fish in particular, Chinese prefer to see their purchase alive — and then slaughtered — to ensure that it hasn’t been frozen (which damages flavour and texture — a sin in any Chinese kitchen) or been sitting around in less-than-optimal storage facilities for hours or even days. Prior to 2003, Wal-Mart Stores Inc. actually allowed live slaughtering in its Chinese outlets.

The point isn't that Wal-Mart and other modern supermarkets should return to such practices; live slaughter is a primary means of spreading virus to humans. Instead, wet markets need to be forced to modernise their own practices. It's an old tale: China's food-safety regulators lack the resources and are oftentimes uninterested in enforcing basic biosecurity and food-safety requirements in China's thousands of wet markets and millions of small farms. Temporary closures are useless if wet markets simply return to their unhygienic practices after reopening. The majority of poultry farms in China (and other developing countries) are small-scale household operations that lack modern management and basic biosecurity measures, such as separating cultivated birds from livestock and household inhabitants. From the farms, these problems move into wet markets, where birds are often kept in tight cages and the mere flapping of wings can turn fecal droppings into aerosolized virus. Meanwhile, the potential mixing of bodily fluids between species during the slaughtering process remains the most dangerous point in the entire process. These practices can be changed. Large-scale, corporate poultry operations are growing in China, bringing modern biosecurity practices to China's farms and creating safe, price-competitive products. Though big farms potentially have their own biosecurity issues, they're a vast improvement on the poorly regulated hodgepodge of small operations that currently prevails. For their part, wet markets can easily improve their safety practices without going out of business. A decade ago, in the wake of the first avian flu panics, the World Health Organisation published basic guidelines. The suggestions are simple and inexpensive to implement: separate slaughtering zones from selling areas, use metal or plastic cages that can be easily cleaned, discourage selling live poultry to customers and so on. The key is for the government to enforce such rules strictly, especially in the most populated areas of the country. To encourage that, Beijing should begin directly evaluating local officials for how well they promote food safety in their jurisdictions. This isn't as outlandish as it might sound. For decades, Chinese officials were promoted — or demoted — on the basis of how much economic growth and social stability they oversaw. Recently, China reformed this system to take into account how well they protected the environment as well. Food safety, consistently a top concern of Chinese citizens, should join the list. Officials must be made to realise that when it comes to the possibility of a pandemic, a bit of preventive medicine is as good as a cure. — Bloomberg Adam Minter is a Bloomberg View columnist. He is the author of Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade.

