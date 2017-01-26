How America’s Asian allies can survive new approach

Moreover, if allies in Asia are sceptical of US intentions, networked partnerships can give them the leverage to demand greater transparency. The US regularly discusses sensitive defence and human-rights issues relating to North Korea with its allies in Japan and South Korea, but only separately. That leaves these countries dependent on the US for both information and capabilities. By grappling with North Korea in a trilateral setting, however, South Korea and Japan could triangulate the information they receive from the US and increase their agency in formulating a response. Their recent GSOMIA intelligence-sharing agreement is a meaningful step to promote such transparency through networking.