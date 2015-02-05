Here are the questions Trump’s supreme court pick has to answer

It sounds overblown, but if Trump’s White House is ready to defy the courts, then that is precisely the right term. The courts are meant to be supreme: nobody, not even the president, is above the law. (This was the issue at the core of the Watergate scandal.) The trouble is, the courts have no means of enforcement — no battalions — of their own. (A limited number of US marshals doesn’t really count.) So if the executive decides to ignore the judges, it is the executive — the president — who has the muscle. The only institution that can stop him is the Congress, through the power of impeachment. But that is of little comfort when the Congress is safely in the hands of the president’s party.