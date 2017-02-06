Help comes from US for Iranian hardliners

Rouhani’s position is already shakier than 2015 and early 2016, when his popularity soared after the culmination of the nuclear deal. According to a poll released in January by the Centre for International and Security Studies in Maryland, although over 68 per cent of Iranians still regard Rouhani in broadly favourable terms, his “very favourable” rating has declined from 61 per cent in August 2015 to just over 28 per cent in December 2016. The Iranian people had high expectations that, once the sanctions were removed, the Iranian economy would miraculously make a turnaround. They are frustrated because almost nothing has changed. According to the poll, over 63 per cent of Iranians view Iran’s economic situation as “somewhat” or “very” bad. Meanwhile, nearly 73 per cent say that living conditions in Iran have not improved as a result of the nuclear agreement. Rouhani himself, miscalculating the outcome of the nuclear deal, has been responsible for raising people’s expectations by linking the solution to all economic and even non-economic problems to the removal of the sanctions.